Delhi delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus, 72 families quarantined

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 01:22 PM BdST

A 19-year-old pizza delivery agent has tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi, causing a huge scare for more than 70 families that have been asked to quarantine. The teen had delivered pizzas for a restaurant in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi until he fell ill. He has been admitted to the government-run RML hospital, reports news broadcaster NDTV.

In the last 15 days that he worked, he delivered to 72 families in areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar. These families have been home-quarantined and are being monitored, according to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi.

Twenty more delivery boys who came into contact with the teen have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.

The case has raised concern at a time millions across the country are dependent on home-delivered food to tide them through the extended lockdown enforced to slow the contagion in India.

The restaurant where the rider worked has shut the branch for 14 days. In a statement, it said it had maintained all COVID-19 protocol but a delivery partner had been infected.

The delivery boy does not have any travel history, say officials, who suspect he may have caught the virus while delivering to an infected family.

