Delhi delivery agent tests positive for coronavirus, 72 families quarantined

In the last 15 days that he worked, he delivered to 72 families in areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar. These families have been home-quarantined and are being monitored, according to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi.

Twenty more delivery boys who came into contact with the teen have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.

The case has raised concern at a time millions across the country are dependent on home-delivered food to tide them through the extended lockdown enforced to slow the contagion in India.

The restaurant where the rider worked has shut the branch for 14 days. In a statement, it said it had maintained all COVID-19 protocol but a delivery partner had been infected.

The delivery boy does not have any travel history, say officials, who suspect he may have caught the virus while delivering to an infected family.