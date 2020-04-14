Home > Neighbours

Pakistan summons Indian official to protest at cross-border shelling

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Apr 2020 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2020 01:06 PM BdST

Pakistan on Monday summoned an Indian official to protest over cross-border shelling from its neighbour that it said had killed a child and wounded four civilians.

India and Pakistan have accused each other of mortar and artillery shelling along the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the disputed Kashmir region. The sporadic exchanges began on Saturday.

The two South Asian nuclear powers both claim the Kashmir region in full, but rule only parts, and often accuse each other of breaching a 2003 ceasefire pact by shelling and firing across the LoC.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement that Islamabad had summoned an Indian ministry official to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations by Delhi.

Kashmir remains divided between the two countries since they won independence from British rule in 1947. The neighbours have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.

India said at the weekend that Pakistani shelling had killed three civilians, while the Pakistani foreign ministry said Indian firing had killed the child and wounded four others.

"This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date," the ministry said, and it condemned the targeting of innocent civilians.

Tension between the two countries was renewed when New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of its part of the Kashmir region in 2019 and split it into territories federally administered by India. Until then, it had had autonomy over all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

India accuses Pakistan of training and sending militants across the border to launch attacks and support a Kashmiri separatist movement against Indian rule.

Pakistan denies giving material support to militants in Kashmir but says it provides moral and diplomatic backing for the self-determination of Kashmiri people.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A daily wage labourer stands in a queue for free food at a construction site where activity has been halted due to 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Apr 10, 2020. REUTERS

Virus creates perfect storm for slavery in India

Karan Kumar, a daily wage labourer, adjusts his protective mask as he stands inside his quarter at a construction site where activity has been halted due to 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 10, 2020. REUTERS

India to restart some manufacturing amid lockdown

A person walks past the road that leads to the Tablighi Jamaat mosque and seminary, which became the centre of a coronavirus outbreak in New Delhi, April 8, 2020. The New York Times

Virus fans religious hatred in India

Daily wage labourers stand outside their quarters at a construction site where activity has been halted due to 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Apr 10, 2020. REUTERS

India to extend virus lockdown

Modi mulls longer restrictions

People buy vegetables past a graffiti on a road depicting coronavirus to create awareness about social distancing during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, Apr 9, 2020. REUTERS

India's relief plan may leave millions without food aid

A view of Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. REUTERS

India struggles to curb coronavirus

Doctors wearing protective gear prepare to take a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, Apr 9, 2020. REUTERS

3 Mumbai hospitals close to new patients

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.