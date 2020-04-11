India's Modi mulls longer restrictions
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2020 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 01:42 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on Saturday with states to decide whether to extend its own stringent restrictions beyond next week.
The country’s 21-day lockdown ends on Tuesday and several states have urged PM Modi to extend it further, even as concerns have risen that the shutdown has put millions of poor people out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from cities to villages.
In signs of growing concern, 81 migrant workers were arrested in India's western city of Surat after they started fires and threw stones in protests late on Friday evening, demanding to be allowed to go back to their home areas, police said.
"The workers are without work because of the lockdown, and are struggling to sustain themselves," one police official said.
Indian officials have warned that widespread virus transmissions could be disastrous in a country where millions live in slums and the health system is already overburdened.
The number of cases in India rose to 7,471 on Saturday, with capital city New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai fast emerging as hotspots.
At least two Indian states - Odisha in the east and Punjab in the north - have decided to extend the lockdown until April end.
