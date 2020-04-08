Home > Neighbours

India's financial hub Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Apr 2020 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 03:09 PM BdST

India's financial hub Mumbai is set to extend lockdown measures until at least April 30 as authorities race to expand testing to stem the spread of coronavirus cases in the city, three senior officials said.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in late March to fight the epidemic is officially set to end on April 14.

But Mumbai, with a population of more than 20 million, has become India's coronavirus epicentre. The metropolis and its suburbs have reported 782 positive cases and 50 deaths, the latest health bulletin said on Wednesday.

"In Mumbai cases are rising too fast. In just 24 hours 100 cases were reported on Tuesday," said a senior state government official, adding that the trend was alarming and an extension of the lockdown for at least another two weeks was necessary to stop the virus from spreading in one of the world's most densely populated cities.

The Mumbai municipal authority and the state government in the western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, both declined to comment.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India asks TikTok, Facebook to ban users spreading virus misinformation

Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collect swabs from people to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a newly installed Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) in Ernakulam in the southern state of Kerala, India, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

India allows limited exports of anti-malaria drug

An employee walks inside an empty restaurant during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Virus slowdown threatens India's restaurants

People wait in queues alongside a road to enter a bank during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Agra, India, Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Indian leaders hesitate to end virus lockdown

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

PM Modi, Indian lawmakers agree 30pc salary cut

Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the disease, in Kolkata, India, Apr 5, 2020. REUTERS

North Indians turn on to Modi's ‘lights off’ call

A confectioner applies finishing touches to a replica of coronavirus made out of sweets at a confectionary workshop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata, India, Apr 6, 2020. REUTERS

Testing times for India in race to head off epidemic

Narendra Modi. Twitter

Indians light lamps to challenge virus darkness

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.