North Indians turn on to Modi's "lights off" call, South Indians less swayed
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Apr 2020 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 06:10 PM BdST
Power demand around India shows how many nationwide heeded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off their lights on Sunday and burn candles instead to "challenge the darkness" of the coronavirus, with the north coming out clear winners.
Data reviewed by Reuters shows that northern India's power demand fell almost twice as steeply as in the south in response to Modi's lights-off plan, indicating the north - a traditional stronghold for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party - was more enthusiastic in its support.
Modi had appealed to Indians to display solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis by turning off their lights for nine minutes at 2100 on Sunday and light candles, lamps and flashlights instead.
India's overall power demand plunged as much as 26.6% during the period to 85,799 megawatts, preliminary data released by the national grid operator showed.
"The drop in national demand by 32,000 megawatts shows a huge response of the nation to the call of the Prime Minister," federal Power Minister RK Singh said in a tweet.
But a deeper analysis showed that power demand fell as much as 30.6% in India's northern region, compared with a 17.1% fall in the southern region, data released by POSOCO showed.
Modi swept to power in May for a second term with a huge mandate in the federal elections held in 2019, but his party won very few seats in four of five southern states.
To be sure, the data shows a significant number of people in south India also responded to Modi's "lights off" call.
Safriz Ahamed, who lives in the southern town of Cumbum, said many in his mainly Muslim neighbourhood who lit lamps on Sunday had just weeks ago protested against the Modi government's Citizenship Amendment Act, which critics say is unfair to Muslims.
"It's not always a political statement, or blind hate," he said. "People wanted to show solidarity with a national cause yesterday, as we're all facing a tough time amid the lockdown."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indians light lamps to challenge darkness of coronavirus crisis
- India curbs diagnostic testing kit exports as virus spreads
- US, India to use ‘full strength’ of partnership to fight coronavirus: India's Modi
- ‘Muslims are foreigners’: Inside India’s campaign to decide who is a citizen
- Indian power grid operators scramble to prepare for Modi's 'lights off' plan
- The religious retreat that sparked India's major coronavirus manhunt
- Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000
- Indians pitch in to feed the hungry in coronavirus lockdown
- Modi urges people to light candles, mobile torches for 9 minutes on Apr 5
- India's coronavirus lockdown hits poor, tests Modi's support
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Bangladesh revises virus cases up to 123; death toll lowered to 12
- ACC director dies from coronavirus in Dhaka
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
- Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak