US, India to use ‘full strength’ of partnership to fight coronavirus: India's Modi
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2020 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 09:58 AM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about using the two countries' partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.
Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
