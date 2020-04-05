Home > Neighbours

US, India to use ‘full strength’ of partnership to fight coronavirus: India's Modi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Apr 2020 09:58 AM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 09:58 AM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about using the two countries' partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>>

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

T1 + Neighbours

 

 

 

India,

 

 

 

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly next to electricity pylons on a smoggy afternoon in the old quarters of Delhi, India, October 30, 2019. Reuters

India scrambles to prep for Modi’s 'lights off'

Men, who according to health and police officials had visited three Muslim missionary gatherings including in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, wearing protective masks sit in an ambulance that will take them to a quarantine facility amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Apr 3, 2020. REUTERS

Religious retreat that sparked a manhunt

Migrant workers walk along a highway with their families as they return to their villages, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 27, 2020. REUTERS

Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions

Homeless people practice social distancing as they wait for food during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indians chip in to feed the hungry amid virus lockdown

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

Modi calls for solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Migrant workers cook food outside shuttered shops at a wholesale market in the old quarters of New Delhi, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's virus lockdown hits poor, tests Modi's support

A view shows the India Gate war memorial after it was closed for visitors amid measures for coronavirus prevention in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi's push to modernise threatens iconic sites

Ravish Kumar, managing editor of NDTV's Hindi news channel, anchoring an evening newscast at the studio’s headquarters in New Delhi on Feb. 21, 2020. India's government has pressured advertisers and even shut down channels to shape the information that 1.3 billion Indians receive, part of a wider assault on dissent. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)

India’s press is not so free anymore

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.