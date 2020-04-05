US, India to use ‘full strength’ of partnership to fight coronavirus: India's Modi

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet.

Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

>>

T1 + Neighbours

India,

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo