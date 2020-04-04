Home > Neighbours

Indians pitch in to feed the hungry in coronavirus lockdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Apr 2020 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 11:43 AM BdST

Indian businessman Shishpal Singh was still stirring vegetables and rice at his Mumbai apartment block when migrant workers laid off in the coronavirus lockdown began queueing nearby, desperate for a hot meal.

The men had travelled to the western city from the southern state of Tamil Nadu to lay gas pipelines and when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown last week they were left stranded, unable to work or get home.

"We don't know where the contractor lives," said Shekhar, 40, of the employer that abandoned them when the lockdown was announced.

"We sent all our earnings home. How do we feed ourselves?" he asked as he scooped the hot food Singh had provided onto a paper plate.

Singh, 44, who has a studio rental business, is among many Indians striving to help those less fortunate in the country of 1.3 billion people, scene of the world's largest lockdown.

India has so far recorded more than 2,000 cases of the new coronavirus, relatively low numbers compared to other countries.

But there are fears it could quickly spread through the densely populated country, where millions live cheek-by-jowl in crowded urban slums.

The strict quarantine measures have, however, created another problem - widespread hunger - as hundreds of millions lost their livelihoods overnight.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that millions of poor rural Indians were working in cities when the lockdown was announced and all public transport shut down, leaving them stranded far from home often with no food, money or shelter.

State governments across India are running kitchens and have promised a steady supply of grains. But access has been hampered by the severe restrictions on people's movement.

"There are tens of thousands who are unable to access these kitchens because they are simply too far," said Dharmendra Kumar, secretary Jan Pahal, a charity running community kitchens in and around New Delhi.

"Right now, we are feeding the poorest but we expect the food queues to grow as low-income homes also run out of stocks."

'I HAD TO HELP'

It is not just the wealthy who are helping out.

Suresh Chauhan usually sells his food on the streets of Delhi, but since the crisis, he has been giving it away, using the courtyard of a local Sikh temple.

"I am a migrant myself and have walked the streets of Delhi hawking my food on a cycle before I could set up a food cart," Suresh Chauhan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"I can sit home with my family, but I know what it is like to sleep hungry. I just felt I had to do this and help in my own way."

Charities running helplines for stranded migrant workers say most of the calls they receive now are desperate pleas for food.

Among those who called the helpline run by Jan Sahas, a non-profit organisation, was construction worker Bikram Singh Lodi, who was stranded in northern India with his wife and two children.

"I exhausted my little savings within a week of the lockdown," said Lodi, who is among 14 worker families living in shanties.

Unable to connect him to a food kitchen nearby, the charity transferred 2,000 rupees ($26) into his bank account to buy food.

Veena Shatrugna, former deputy director of the National Institute of Nutrition, said the health implications of the lockdown were "huge" as families were left with no choice but to starve or walk long distances to get home.

"Children walking home with their parents, and poor nutrition of pregnant women will make them vulnerable to a host of infections," she said.

India's food and civil supplies officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile India's city kitchens are battling to keep the meals coming, facing unprecedented difficulties as the closure of inter-state borders pushes supply chains to near-collapse, with some farmers forced to dump their produce.

Mumbai businessman Singh has been able to rely on the security guards at his apartment building to help navigate the challenge.

"Residents have contributed money, some gave us vessels," said Singh. "But the security guards are the most helpful by getting supplies. They understand hunger." ($1 = 75.9400 Indian rupees)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

Modi calls for solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Migrant workers cook food outside shuttered shops at a wholesale market in the old quarters of New Delhi, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's virus lockdown hits poor, tests Modi's support

A view shows the India Gate war memorial after it was closed for visitors amid measures for coronavirus prevention in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi's push to modernise threatens iconic sites

Ravish Kumar, managing editor of NDTV's Hindi news channel, anchoring an evening newscast at the studio’s headquarters in New Delhi on Feb. 21, 2020. India's government has pressured advertisers and even shut down channels to shape the information that 1.3 billion Indians receive, part of a wider assault on dissent. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)

India’s press is not so free anymore

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Nearly 9,000 at virus risk after Delhi mosque event

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering

People stand in a queue as they wait for their turn to receive free food grains from a government controlled grains store during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

India’s homeless stranded by virus lockdown

A pharmacist checks weight of Paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, tablets inside a lab of a pharmaceutical company on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

India may ease some drug export curbs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.