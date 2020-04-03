Modi urges people to light candles, mobile torches for 9 minutes on Apr 5
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 02:48 PM BdST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians to demonstrate collective will to fight the coronavirus, a token demonstration of which, he said, would be to light candles, lamps, mobile torches for nine minutes at 9pm on Apr 5, reports The Hindu.
He made the request while addressing the nation via a video conference on Friday, the ninth day of a harsh national lockdown in India to stem coronavirus spread.
“There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces,” Modi said.
The Indian prime minister made it very clear in his address that the coronavirus threat could only be combated with the full co-operation of the people, and that the collective strength was what would take the country out of what he termed “darkness that engulfs us” in the form of coronavirus, according to the report.
The plight of the poor, with the grinding halt of all economic activity, was also foremost in Modi’s address. “We have to take our poor brethren towards the light and certainty. To defeat this darkness, we have to shine the light in every direction,” he said.
Acknowledging that being under lockdown could be a lonely experience full of anxiety, Modi assured the people that “none of us are alone” and that the “collective will of 1.3 billion people of India was with us in this time of crisis.”
After some areas in the country saw instances of mass gatherings around Modi’s earlier exhortation to applaud essential services workers during the Janata Curfew of Mar 22, he made it a point to say that nobody should repeat that experience, The Hindu report adds.
“Either stay at your doors, on your balcony etc, but please do not cross the Laxman Rekha of your home,” he said. “Social distancing is the only Ram Ban [weapon] we have to combat coronavirus,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India's coronavirus lockdown hits poor, tests Modi's support
- Delhi's push to modernise threatens iconic sites, public space
- Under Modi, India’s press is not so free anymore
- New Delhi says 9,000 at coronavirus risk after mosque event
- Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering
- "Some of us will die": India's homeless stranded by coronavirus lockdown
- India likely to soon ease some drug export curbs after US pressure
- Indian doctors fight coronavirus with raincoats, helmets amid lack of equipment
- India cracks down on Muslim missionary group linked to coronavirus cases
- Six who attended Delhi mosque congregation die of COVID-19 in Telangana
Most Read
- Scientists find correlation between mandatory TB vaccines and fewer coronavirus deaths
- Bangladesh falls behind in COVID-19 tests, ahead in death rate in South Asia
- Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
- Dhaka South City Corp CEO under fire for sprinkling cash among the poor
- Makkah, Madinah get 24-hour curfew; Gulf migrant worker districts locked down
- FDA approves first coronavirus antibody test in US
- Health Directorate apologises for ‘wrong information’ in COVID-19 briefing
- Coronavirus pandemic hits Bangladesh remittance stream hard
- Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61