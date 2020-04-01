Home > Neighbours

Racing to stop coronavirus, India scours mosques to trace contacts with Delhi gathering

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Apr 2020 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 05:35 PM BdST

As coronavirus cases rose across densely-populated South Asia, authorities scoured mosques in northern India on Wednesday trying to trace people who attended the gathering of a Muslim group in New Delhi that later emerged as an infection hotspot.

Thousands of people from across India and some from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, had visited the headquarters of the Sunni Muslim missionary movement, Tablighi Jamaat, in a narrow winding Delhi lane last month, participating in prayer sessions and lectures over several days.

With no public transportation and all movement stopped due to a nationwide lockdown, thousands of people had been stranded inside the Tablighi centre's dormitories after the meeting ended while others had left the city, the administrators said.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain said 2,335 people were taken out of the Tablighi centre and its mosque over a 36-hour period that ended on Wednesday.

"They have been sent to quarantine centres, others who showed symptoms are in hospitals," he said.

Television images on Wednesday showed health officials in protective gear escorting people out of mosques in India northern state of Uttar Pradesh as the search for the people who attended and whoever they came in contact with progressed.

"We are asking all these people who attended the meeting to surrender themselves wherever they are in the country, if they are in mosques they must inform officials so they can be taken and put into quarantine," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

India has had 1,397 cases of coronavirus of which 35 have died, according to the latest figures from the health ministry, still a small number compared with the United States, Italy and Spain.

At least 128 cases have been tied to the Tablighi centre, and seven of these have died, making it the first big cluster since infections began spreading in the world's second most populous country last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown that will end in mid-April in a desperate bid to stave off an epidemic among India's 1.3 billion people.

With hundreds of millions living in cramped, unhygienic conditions, there are fears that India's fragile health system could be easily overwhelmed if the coronavirus takes root.

But the world's largest shutdown has left millions of economically vulnerable people jobless and led to a mass exodus from the cities to the countryside.

SOUTH ASIA SURGE EXPECTED

With one-fifth of the world's population, millions of whom live on the edge of poverty, South Asia could see a surge of cases, health experts say. Pakistan had 2,039 people infected with the virus after a jump of 240 cases on Tuesday, the largest single-day rise, government statistic showed.

Most of the new cases were related to a Pakistani branch of the Tablighi which put off its meeting in Lahore at the last minute because of fear of the virus, but by then hundreds had already landed up at its centre in the eastern city.

“The last 24 hours has seen a substantial increase in suspected patients,” Pakistan’s top health official Zafar Mirza told reporters.

Bangladesh said it had lost a sixth person to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus while the number of confirmed cases stood at 54.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A doctor wearing a torn raincoat stands at the major coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment facility amid concerns about the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, Mar 26, 2020. REUTERS

Indian doctors fight virus with raincoats, helmets

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

India cracks down on Muslim group linked to virus cases

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

6 die of coronavirus in Telangana

Migrant workers from Myanmar are seen on the border as they try to go back their home due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Mae Sot, Thailand, Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS

Myanmar reports first virus death

Arjun Chauhan uses his motor scooter to deliver bottled water during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lockdown order for India’s 1.3 billion citizens to fight the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. The New York Times

Lockdown means hunger for India's labourers

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, walks outside his residence following his release in Srinagar, March 24, 2020. Abdullah was under detention since August, when the Indian government withdrew the troubled region's autonomy. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Internet curbs in Kashmir foil virus fight

Outrage in India as migrants sprayed with disinfectant

Migrants headed home on foot from New Delhi, March 25, 2020. Millions of migrant labourers in Indian cities live and eat where they work, and the sudden shutdown of businesses has upended their lives. (Rebecca Conway/The New York Times)

India lockdown leaves vast numbers stranded, hungry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.