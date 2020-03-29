Home > Neighbours

‘Apologise for hard decisions, inconvenience’: PM Modi on virus lockdown

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 01:38 PM BdST

Amid the prevailing coronavirus situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologised to the nation for the “hard decision" and underscored the need to enforce the restrictions, saying those who are violating the lockdown are "playing with their own life”.

The warning came as the number of COVID-19 positive people rose to 979, with 61 new cases coming in, India’s health ministry said on Sunday.

"I apologise to the nation for taking some hard decisions that have caused inconvenience to the common man. But I had to take these steps to ensure your protection,” news broadcaster NDTV quoted Modi as saying.

“People must be wondering what kind of PM I am. But lockdown is the only solution in front of us. Many people are still defying lockdown ... this is sad. Many people across the world made the same mistake," the prime minister said while addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

