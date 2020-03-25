India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2020 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 05:41 PM BdST
India is likely to agree an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees ($19.6 billion) to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The Indian government has not yet finalised the package and discussions are ongoing between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, the finance ministry, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said both the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter was still under discussion.
One of the sources, a senior government official, said the stimulus plan could be as large as 2.3 trillion rupees, but final numbers were still in discussion.
The package, which could be announced by the end of the week, will be used to put money directly into the accounts of more than 100 million poor and to support businesses hit the hardest by the lockdown, the sources said.
India woke up on Wednesday to a sweeping lockdown of its 1.3 billion people, one of the world's most ambitious efforts to fight the coronavirus. India has identified 562 confirmed cases of the disease, which has so far killed nine people in the South Asian nation.
Modi announced the three-week shutdown in a late evening speech on Tuesday.
The government will also increase its borrowing plan for the fiscal year 2020/21, which starts from April 1, from the current planned gross borrowing of 7.8 trillion rupees, both sources said.
The sources added that the government had asked the central bank to buy some of the government securities being issued, a move not undertaken by the Indian central bank in decades, due to fears of inflation spiking.
"The RBI will have to buy bonds like other central banks in the world," the first official said.
The second official added the government could also use the central bank's ways-and-means facility - an overdraft facility the RBI offers to the state - if it faces a cash crunch.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the plan and the RBI did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.
On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will soon announce a package to address the coronavirus impact on the economy, while relaxing timelines for filing taxes and raising default thresholds for invoking bankruptcy proceedings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian doctors evicted over coronavirus transmission fears
- India's 'invisible' trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life down
- Indians scramble for supplies as three-week coronavirus lockdown begins
- 'Friend of coronavirus': Police in north India shame those defying lockdown
- Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus
- Indian police clear out anti-government protest citing coronavirus
- Pakistan doctor who screened pilgrims for coronavirus dies
- Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog
- PM Modi tells Indians to save themselves from coronavirus as Delhi locks down
- New Delhi and scores of Indian districts under lockdown to contain coronavirus spread
Most Read
- Bangladesh in virtual lockdown as coronavirus fight flares
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- First coronavirus case detected in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh begins deploying troops to fight coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh registers fifth death from coronavirus, cases unchanged at 39
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia is released after 25 months behind bars
- Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over
- Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus