Pakistan doctor who screened pilgrims for coronavirus dies
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 09:04 AM BdST
A Pakistani doctor who screened suspected coronavirus patients died on Sunday after testing positive for the virus, highlighting the danger to physicians who have threatened to strike unless access to protection equipment improves.
Dr Osama Riaz, who was screening pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan from Iran, tested positive on Friday, the top health official in the country's northern Gilgit province, Shah Zaman, told Reuters by phone, adding he had subsequently died.
Pakistan, which borders Iran and China, two of the most affected countries, has reported three deaths and 658 infected patients, the highest number in South Asia.
With a broken healthcare system and the world's sixth-largest population of 208 million people, Pakistan remains in danger of a large scale spread of the virus, experts have warned.
Besides Riaz a couple of more doctors have also shown symptoms, officials say.
"We request the government to immediately provide us personal protection equipment," Dr Asfandyar Khan, president of staff at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, told a news conference on Friday.
"It is like suicide to treat patients without protection," he said, adding: "If infection spreads in hospitals, believe me no person will be ready to touch any patient."
He threatened doctors would stop work if they and other healthcare staff aren't given necessary equipment by Monday.
Pakistan's health minister Zafar Mirza held a meeting with doctors' representatives on Saturday. "Health workforce is my first priority," he said on Twitter.
The chief of Pakistan's national disaster management department Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said on Friday that 12,500 pieces of personal equipment had been procured. His spokesman Saqib Mumtaz said on Sunday the kits had been sent to hospitals.
Ventilator shortage is another issue.
"We have 1,700 ventilators in public hospitals and another 600 in the private sector," said Afzal, adding an order had been made to procure 800 more.
He said an order for 200,000 N95 masks and 100,000 kits to test the virus had also been placed to enhance the country's capacity to cater to 900,000 people.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog
- PM Modi tells Indians to save themselves from coronavirus as Delhi locks down
- New Delhi and scores of Indian districts under lockdown to contain coronavirus spread
- Maoist rebels kill 17 Indian police in ambush: senior officer
- Automakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
- India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus undermines Indian crop prices, derails rural rebound
- Sri Lanka announces curfew over coronavirus again
- Indian state to close shops, offices in financial capital Mumbai
- As Hindu pilgrims prepare to flock to sacred site, Modi urges Indians to stay home
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- Bangladesh registers third coronavirus death; the number of infected rises to 33
- Hasina to address nation on Mar 25, says Quader
- US court dismisses Bangladesh Bank’s conspiracy charges against RCBC in $81m reserve hacking
- Two garment factories shut down in Savar
- Two US returnees, who attended wedding reception in Bangladesh, test positive for coronavirus
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- Italy returnee with coronavirus symptoms dies in Bhairab
- Elderly man in Dhaka’s Tolarbagh dies; police say he caught coronavirus