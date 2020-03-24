Home > Neighbours

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Mar 2020 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 08:56 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said in a televised address.

India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Shaheen Bagh area of New Delhi, India, February 16, 2020. REUTERS

Indian police clear out anti-govt protest

Pakistan doctor dies from coronavirus

A general view shows an almost empty highway during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2020. REUTERS

Indians breathe easier as lockdowns clear smog

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 18, 2019. REUTERS

Modi tells Indians to save themselves from virus

General view shows a deserted national highway during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in New Delhi, India, Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

Scores of Indian districts put under lockdown

Policemen look at bodies in the grounds of a police camp that was attacked by Maoist rebels in Silda village, about 200 km west of Kolkata, February 16, 2010. About 100 Maoist rebels, many riding motorcycles, stormed the police camp in West Bengal on Monday and killed at least 15 policemen as they fired indiscriminately and set fire to the site. REUTERS

Maoist rebels kill 17 Indian policemen

A man shows his hand which was stamped by airport authorities as he was advised for home quarantine after he arrived from overseas, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Mumbai, India, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

India launches 14-hour curfew

A sales executive speaks on his mobile phone as he stands in between Maruti Suzuki cars inside a showroom in New Delhi April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

India automakers halt production

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.