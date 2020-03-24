Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Mar 2020 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 08:56 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," Modi said in a televised address.
India has so far reported 482 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian police clear out anti-government protest citing coronavirus
- Pakistan doctor who screened pilgrims for coronavirus dies
- Indians breathe easier as lockdowns to halt coronavirus clear smog
- PM Modi tells Indians to save themselves from coronavirus as Delhi locks down
- New Delhi and scores of Indian districts under lockdown to contain coronavirus spread
- Maoist rebels kill 17 Indian police in ambush: senior officer
- Automakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
- India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread
- Coronavirus undermines Indian crop prices, derails rural rebound
- Sri Lanka announces curfew over coronavirus again
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut all offices from Mar 26 to Apr 4
- Bangladesh Army to assist civil administration in coronavirus fight
- Govt to release Khaleda Zia from prison conditionally amid shutdown over coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh reports fourth coronavirus death, six new cases
- Public transports shut from Mar 26 to Apr 4 amid coronavirus outbreak
- It’s official: Bangladesh lists COVID-19 as a communicable disease
- Factory owners resist calls for production shutdown amid coronavirus threat
- Bangladesh man is Gambia’s first coronavirus fatality
- BUET ‘locks down’ Dhakeshwari area after resident is infected
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon removed for hosting daughter’s wedding party amid COVID-19 crisis