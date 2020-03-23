Home > Neighbours

Maoist rebels kill 17 Indian police in ambush: senior officer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Mar 2020 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2020 12:23 PM BdST

Hundreds of Maoist rebels killed 17 policemen in an ambush on a patrol in eastern India, a senior police officer said on Sunday, in the deadliest attack reported in the region this year.

The attackers struck in a remote and forested area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday, the inspector general of the state's police force, P Sundarraj, said.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire," he told Reuters

The far-left guerrillas have been fighting in eastern, central and southern forest areas since the 1960s, demanding more rights for the poor and for tribal groups.

