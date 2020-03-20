Home > Neighbours

Sri Lanka announces curfew over coronavirus again

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2020 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 03:20 PM BdST

Sri Lanka has re-imposed an island-wide police curfew, effective from 6pm local time on Friday to 6am on Monday, as the South Asian country steps up efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus that has infected 65 people there, Reuters reports.

South Asia, a densely populated region of some 1.9 billion people, has been less badly affected than other parts of the world, but new coronavirus cases in Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka are all accelerating, with the total across the region now exceeding 750.

Seven people have died. Authorities worry that these countries could be especially at risk, should the virus begin to spread locally, due to poor health facilities and infrastructure in much of the region.

The virus has already infected more than 245,000 people worldwide, and led to over 10,000 deaths.

Earlier, a police curfew was imposed by Sri Lanka in the Puttalam, Chilaw and Negombo police divisions and Ja-Ela and Wattala areas in order to restrict the movement of the people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Only public transport and essential services are permitted to pass through the curfew areas. Passengers travelling to the Katunayake airport can use the air ticket as a permit to travel during the curfew.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Four men hanged for Delhi rape, murder

People watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on TV screens inside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2020. Reuters

Modi wants citizens to impose curfew

A view shows the India Gate war memorial after it was closed for visitors amid measures for coronavirus prevention in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2020. REUTERS

India bans incoming flights to rein in virus

A view shows the historic Red Fort after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention, in old quarters of Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

India locks down Kashmir on virus fears

File picture of a hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 28, 2019. REUTERS

Doctors slam Indian guru's tips over coronavirus

A commuter uses his handkerchief to cover his face as he travels in a metro amid coronavirus fears, in New Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

276 Indians test positive for coronavirus overseas

People gather at a park in Lucknow, India on Sunday, Mar 15, 2020. The New York Times

India scrambles to escape a coronavirus crisis

A private security guard uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a man at the entrance of a bank, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India reports 3rd coronavirus death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.