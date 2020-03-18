India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST
A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.
The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India confirms 3rd coronavirus death; number of infections rise to 125
- Coronavirus closes India's Taj Mahal, Mumbai to keep half its office workers home
- In Indian capital, riots deepen a Hindu-Muslim divide
- Hindu group offers cow urine in a bid to ward off coronavirus
- India's coronavirus cases at 107 as Modi plans regional response
- 13 test positive for swine flu in India's West Bengal
- India reports second death from coronavirus
- Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
- Luxury’s hidden Indian supply chain
- India reports first coronavirus death
Most Read
- New coronavirus can persist in air for hours and on surfaces for days: study
- Two foreign nationals denied entry into Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh begins Bangabandhu celebrations at the moment of his birth
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Saudi Arabia suspends prayers at mosques over coronavirus
- Two returnees fined for breaking quarantine in Shariatpur; locals besiege family in Bogura
- Another Italy returnee tests positive for coronavirus
- China gives go-ahead for human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine: state media
- Four killed as gate of M Mansur Ali College in Sirajganj collapses
- Tracking the coronavirus: how crowded Asian cities tackled an epidemic