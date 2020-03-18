Home > Neighbours

India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 03:40 PM BdST

A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.

The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People gather at a park in Lucknow, India on Sunday, Mar 15, 2020. The New York Times

India scrambles to escape a coronavirus crisis

A private security guard uses an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of a man at the entrance of a bank, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India reports 3rd coronavirus death

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel patrol at the historic Taj Mahal premises in Agra, India, Feb 20, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus closes Taj Mahal

Muslims erect a barricade in a lane following Hindu-Muslim clashes triggered by a new citizenship law, in Kardam Puri in the riot-affected northeast of New Delhi, India, Mar 4, 2020. Picture taken Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Riots deepen a Hindu-Muslim divide in Delhi

A member of All India Hindu Mahasabha holds an idol of a cow after drinking cow urine during a gaumutra (cow urine) party, which according to them helps in warding off coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

Hindu group offers cow urine to ward off virus

A passenger wearing a protective mask holds a baby as she waits outside an airport following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

India's coronavirus cases at 107

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

13 test positive for swine flu in India

Hindu residents wearing protective masks perform prayers for the protection against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a temple, in Ahmedabad, India, March 13, 2020. Reuters

India reports second coronavirus death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.