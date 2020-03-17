India confirms 3rd coronavirus death; number of infections rise to 125
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2020 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 01:45 PM BdST
India has reported its third death from novel coronavirus as the number of total infections in the country rose to 125, reports Indian daily The Times of India.
A 64-year-old patient passed away at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital on Tuesday.
The confirmed cases include 22 foreign nationals and two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka. Thirteen people have been discharged so far, according to the ministry’s data.
