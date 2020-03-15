Home > Neighbours

India's coronavirus cases at 107 as Modi plans regional response

>>Reuters

Published: 15 Mar 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 03:32 PM BdST

India on Sunday reported that the number of coronavirus infections had risen to 107, an increase of 23 from the day before, with a western state home to the country's financial capital the worst hit.

Data from India's federal health ministry showed that there were now 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, where local authorities have closed down schools, colleges and malls in most cities, including in the financial hub of Mumbai.
 
"The number could go up as we are waiting for test reports of people who were in close contact with patients who have tested positive," a state health official said, declining to be named since he isn't authorities to speak to media.
 
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America, with only two deaths because of the virus.
 
But experts say India’s already overstretched medical system would struggle to deal with a major rise in serious cases.
 
India has already suspended most visas to the country and shut many land borders with neighbouring countries in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to talk with other South Asian leaders via video-conferencing later on Sunday to coordinate a regional response to the crisis.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar Mar 13, 2020. REUTERS

13 test positive for swine flu in India

Hindu residents wearing protective masks perform prayers for the protection against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a temple, in Ahmedabad, India, March 13, 2020. Reuters

India reports second coronavirus death

Philippine capital on lockdown

Indian artisans embroider for local brands at a typical subcontractor facility in Mumbai on Feb. 12, 2020. Luxury brands have quietly outsourced much of their embroidery work to India since the 1980s. For many years Dior, Saint Laurent and other fashion brands have been quietly using Indian embroiderers for their goods, depending on their expertise while offering little in the way of employment protection. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

Luxury’s hidden Indian supply chain

People wearing protective masks wait to board a bus at a terminal amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 11, 2020. Reuters

India reports first coronavirus death

Policemen stand guard in front of burnt out properties owned by Muslims in a riot affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

How Delhi’s police turned against Muslims

File Photo. Reuters

India cancels all tourist visas

A man arriving into an office building gets his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS

India reports 62 coronavirus cases

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.