13 test positive for swine flu in India's West Bengal

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Mar 2020 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 11:54 AM BdST

At least 13 people, including two children, have tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) in India's West Bengal, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

The cases of H1N1 emerged across the state on Friday amid the ongoing battle to keep the novel coronavirus outbreak at bay, with the overlapping symptoms of the two illnesses raising concerns among doctors.

A woman from Manipur and two children - a 10-year-old girl from Hooghly and a 23-month-old from Odisha – are being treated for swine flu at a private hospital in the southern part of the city, a senior official said.

Blood samples of 10 more people from across the city have tested positive for the swine flu, he added.

A man, who returned home in Murshidabad from Saudi Arabia last week, was detected with swine flu and is currently undergoing treatment at the Beliaghata ID hospital, according to the report.

"These patients are being treated at the private hospital. The state government is in constant touch with the authorities of the medical institution," the official said.

The H1N1 influenza virus was first reported in April 2009 in Mexico before spreading across the globe. The World Health Organisation or WHO declared a global H1N1 flu pandemic on Jun 11, 2009.

Bangladesh's first case was detected on Jun 18, 2009 amid a global outbreak, which created panic.

When the virus was detected in Bangladesh again in 2013, doctors said swine flu became a “seasonal influenza” (H1N1) in Bangladesh like the other two viruses --influenza B and H3.

Fever, runny nose, sore throat, and cough followed by breathing difficulty are some of the symptoms of swine flu.

Maintaining personal hygiene, especially the washing hands and the crook of one’s elbow with soap are advised to prevent any flu.

