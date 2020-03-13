Home > Neighbours

India reports first coronavirus death 

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST

India has reported its first death from coronavirus as a 76-year-old man became the first person to die from the disease in the country.

B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet on Thursday that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case, Reuters reported.

With just 74 confirmed cases of the virus and a single death, India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America.

New Delhi said on Wednesday it would cancel almost all visas until April 15, a move that could damage an industry that caters to about 10 million foreign tourists a year.

