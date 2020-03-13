India reports first coronavirus death
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2020 12:43 AM BdST
India has reported its first death from coronavirus as a 76-year-old man became the first person to die from the disease in the country.
B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet on Thursday that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case, Reuters reported.
With just 74 confirmed cases of the virus and a single death, India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America.
New Delhi said on Wednesday it would cancel almost all visas until April 15, a move that could damage an industry that caters to about 10 million foreign tourists a year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘If we kill you, nothing will happen.’ How Delhi’s police turned against Muslims
- India cancels all tourist visas, closes Myanmar border as regional coronavirus cases rise
- India confirms 62 coronavirus cases; Kerala put under lockdown
- India's celebration of festival of colours muted amid coronavirus fears
- Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration
- Denied in life, India's lower-caste Dalits fight for land in death
- India shuts Delhi schools, imposes new travel restrictions over coronavirus
- Delhi's displaced scrape a living after deadly riots
- India lifts some internet restrictions in Kashmir, opening access to social media
- India's coronavirus cases near 30, hit major payments firm
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus
- How deadly is coronavirus? What we know and what we don’t
- ‘If we kill you, nothing will happen.’ How Delhi’s police turned against Muslims
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- Merkel gives Germans a hard truth about the coronavirus