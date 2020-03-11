Home > Neighbours

India confirms 62 coronavirus cases; Kerala put under lockdown

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2020 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 01:00 PM BdST

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen by 18 to 62 with eight testing positive from Kerala, five from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka and one from Jammu and Kashmir, reports Indian daily The Times of India.

The new cases took the total number of infected to 14 in Kerala. The state went on high alert after the report and declared health emergency in four of its districts. It also imposed severe restrictions, including closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the end of the month.

More than 117,100 people have been infected globally from the virus and over 4,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

