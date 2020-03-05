Home > Neighbours

India shuts Delhi schools, imposes new travel restrictions over coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Mar 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2020 10:04 PM BdST

India shut all primary schools in the capital New Delhi until the end of March on Thursday and imposed new restrictions on travel from Italy and South Korea as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi postponed a trip to Brussels for a summit with EU leaders later this month.

"Both sides have agreed that due to health authorities advising against travel between regions, it would be wise to reschedule the summit to a later, mutually convenient date," foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference.

India’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 29 on Wednesday, from six early this week.

Travellers that have visited Italy or South Korea will now be required to show a certificate of having tested negative for coronavirus, a temporary measure to be enforced from next week, a government statement said.

India has also suspended most visas issued to nationals of Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran and China, as well as suspending visas of any travellers who had been to those five countries since February.

Delhi's deputy chief minister announced in a tweet that all primary schools in the capital would be closed to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A general view of a relief camp, which was set up after people fled their homes with their families following Hindu-Muslim clashes triggered by a new citizenship law, in Mustafabad in the riot-affected northeast of New Delhi, India, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi's displaced scrape a living after deadly riots

FILE PHOTO: An Indian policeman stands guard outside a bunker alongside a road in Srinagar Oct 31, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

India lifts some internet restrictions in Kashmir

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

India coronavirus cases near 30

Students wear protective masks in school after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

India confirms 28 coronavirus cases

Tourists wearing protective masks are pictured at the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

15 Italians test coronavirus positive in India

An employee works at Cipla, one of India’s largest drug makers, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 1, 2012. The New York Times

India curbs exports of key drugs

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India, Nov 16, 2016. REUTERS

Modi to hand over his social media accounts

The drains of northeast Delhi create a labyrinth which often confuses even residents. The main drain is referred to as Drain No. 1, which originates in the Eastern Yamuna Canal in UP. HT Photos/Amal KS

11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.