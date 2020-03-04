Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2020 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 11:36 AM BdST
Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, media said on Wednesday.
State broadcaster Doordarshan as well as private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 all said 21 Italian tourists had been tested in the capital New Delhi, citing unidentified sources.
An Italian had tested positive for the virus in the western desert state of Rajasthan, a health official said on Monday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As coronavirus disrupts factories, India curbs exports of key drugs
- India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- Indian lawmakers scuffle over citizenship riots where 41 died
- India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5
- In India, Modi’s policies have lit a fuse
- Myanmar army clash with insurgents kills 5 Rohingyas
- Pakistan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing total to four
- A small Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence
- Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans eight Pakistani fairness creams for harmful ingredients
- Coronavirus: Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
- Police investigating social media names, videos over Papia-Westin scandal
- Coca-Cola to invest $200m in Bangladesh over 5 years
- Five killed as BGB, villagers ‘clash’ in Khagrachhari
- 11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
- ACC seeks information on Papia from Westin Dhaka over assets probe
- HC raises question on the legality of 9% interest rate
- Tamim 158 helps Bangladesh clinch series with win over Zimbabwe in thriller
- India PM Modi hands over his social media accounts for Women's Day