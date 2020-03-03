Home > Neighbours

11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Mar 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 02:49 PM BdST

Around eleven bodies, all likely those of people killed during the communal riots that roiled the Indian capital last week, have been recovered from various drains in northeast Delhi over the last five days, according to the reports from hospitals and the district administration.

Several of them were decomposed beyond recognition and the police and hospital authorities have recommended a DNA test to as the last resort, reports the Hindustan Times.

The riots have killed at least 47 people across the country and left around 350 injured.

The first body recovered on Feb 26 was that of Ankit Sharma, a staffer with the Intelligence Bureau, whose family said that he was attacked by a mob during the violence. The last five bodies, recovered from the drains on Sunday and Monday, are still unidentified, according to the report.

The police also said that they are not sure whether all recovered bodies are of people killed in the riots.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The drains of northeast Delhi create a labyrinth which often confuses even residents. The main drain is referred to as Drain No. 1, which originates in the Eastern Yamuna Canal in UP. HT Photos/Amal KS

11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains

Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party show slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah following last week's clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indian legislators fight over citizenship riots

Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

India reports two more virus cases

A Myanmar border guard police officers stand guard in Buthidaung, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar Jul 13, 2017. REUTERS/ FILE

5 Rohingyas die in Myanmar clash

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure, after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, along a sidewalk in Karachi, Pakistan Feb 28, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan confirms 2 more coronavirus cases

People gather outside the Al-Hind hospital, where victims are treated and many have taken shelter after they fled their homes following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in a riot affected area in New Delhi, India Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence

A woman sitting with her husband and their child reacts next to damaged property after their house was burnt by a mob on Tuesday in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi violence: Police arrest over 500

Shopkeepers carry their belongings in a rickshaw after salvaging them from their damaged shops in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for Bangladeshi student

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.