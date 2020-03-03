11 bodies found floating on Delhi drains
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 02:49 PM BdST
Around eleven bodies, all likely those of people killed during the communal riots that roiled the Indian capital last week, have been recovered from various drains in northeast Delhi over the last five days, according to the reports from hospitals and the district administration.
Several of them were decomposed beyond recognition and the police and hospital authorities have recommended a DNA test to as the last resort, reports the Hindustan Times.
The riots have killed at least 47 people across the country and left around 350 injured.
The first body recovered on Feb 26 was that of Ankit Sharma, a staffer with the Intelligence Bureau, whose family said that he was attacked by a mob during the violence. The last five bodies, recovered from the drains on Sunday and Monday, are still unidentified, according to the report.
The police also said that they are not sure whether all recovered bodies are of people killed in the riots.
