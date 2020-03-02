India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2020 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 05:06 PM BdST
India reported two more cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of people who have tested positive in the country to five, and hammering already rocky stock markets.
One of the new cases was detected in the capital, New Delhi, while the other was in the southern state of Telangana, the government said in a statement.
The patients had a travel history from Italy and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, respectively, the government said. Both patients were stable and being closely monitored.
"The government is monitoring the situation at the highest-level," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told a briefing in New Delhi.
Authorities were screening travellers arriving from 12 countries, Vardhan said, adding that more than 1 million people had been screened on the border with Nepal.
Indian shares sank sharply on the news, ending lower for the seventh straight session.
The NSE Nifty 50 index erased gains of up to 2% to close 0.62% lower. The rupee was 0.07% weaker at 72.4300 against the dollar.
The coronavirus, which was identified in China late last year, has quickly spread to dozens of countries, killing nearly 3,000 people and disrupting global business supply chains.
India is the world's second most heavily populated country after China. The government has advised Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to the worst affected countries, including China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.
US intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources told Reuters last week, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a widespread outbreak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India reports two more cases of coronavirus, taking tally to 5
- In India, Modi’s policies have lit a fuse
- Myanmar army clash with insurgents kills 5 Rohingyas
- Pakistan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing total to four
- A small Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence
- Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
- Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for Bangladeshi girl facing deportation in India
- A Delhi neighbourhood divided by a highway and now hatred
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- 32 killed, 200 injured after four straight days of clashes in Indian capital
Most Read
- Washington state declares emergency amid coronavirus death, illnesses at nursing facility
- Liton, Saifuddin power Bangladesh to their biggest ODI win against Zimbabwe
- Momen wants Modi to reflect ‘expectations’ of Bangladeshis
- How does the coronavirus compare to the flu?
- BTRC to disconnect illegal mobile handsets from network
- Speaker Shirin Sharmin to reschedule Delhi visit
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- NRC is ‘entirely internal’ to India, says Shringla
- After factory disaster, Bangladesh made big safety strides. Are the bad days coming back?
- Man burnt in Eskaton fire loses battle for life; death toll hits 5