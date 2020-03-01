Home > Neighbours

Pakistan confirms two more coronavirus cases, bringing total to four

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Mar 2020 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 10:34 AM BdST

Pakistan confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to four since Wednesday when the first two cases were reported in the country.

"We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas," Zafar Mirza, Pakistan's health minister, told a news conference.

The minister did not say in which cities the new cases were reported, asking media to respect the patients' privacy.

He said the two people in the earlier reported cases were doing well and one was about to be discharged from hospital.

Sindh information minister Murtaza Wahab told Reuters one of the new cases was in Karachi, the country's economic hub, bringing the number recorded there to two.

The other of the two first cases was reported in Islamabad. Both of those individuals had recently returned from Iran, which is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East, with 43 deaths reported so far.

"Gradually we are starting to receive our pilgrims from Taftan border with Iran," Mirza told reporters in Islamabad.

Flights to and from Iran have been suspended, he said, adding that the government would review the measure at a later stage.

Pakistan closed its border with Iran on Sunday following the outbreak in the neighbouring country.

Pakistan, like most South Asian countries, lacks the infrastructure to deal with any large scale outbreak of the virus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People gather outside the Al-Hind hospital, where victims are treated and many have taken shelter after they fled their homes following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in a riot affected area in New Delhi, India Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence

A woman sitting with her husband and their child reacts next to damaged property after their house was burnt by a mob on Tuesday in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 28, 2020. REUTERS

Delhi violence: Police arrest over 500

Shopkeepers carry their belongings in a rickshaw after salvaging them from their damaged shops in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for Bangladeshi student

People stand next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS

A Delhi neighbourhood divided by highway, hatred

A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

32 die in Delhi riots

A group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans, beat Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim, during protests sparked by a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

24 die as bus falls into river in India

US President Donald Trump observes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the

Modi calls for calm in Delhi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.