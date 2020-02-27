Home > Neighbours

Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 03:41 PM BdST

Indian government has asked a Bangladeshi studying at Visva-Bharati to leave India for participating in “anti-government activities” after she posted on Facebook a few photographs of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the university, The Telegraph reports.

Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year undergraduate student at the university’s Kala Bhavan, had been trolled on social media after she had posted the anti-CAA protest pictures.

Afsara hails from Kushtia in Bangladesh and went to India in late 2018 to pursue her Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts.

In December, students and a section of university teachers took out several rallies on the campus against the CAA.

“Whereas Afsara Anika Meem, holder of Bangladesh passport …Is present in India on the strength of S-1 (student) visa bearing…studying a course on Bachelor of Design at Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal . And whereas she is found to have engaged in anti-government activities. And such activity being a breach of her visa, has thus committed visa violation,” the notice sent to Afsara reads.

There are two orders mentioned in the letter that asks her to leave the country within 15 days of the receipt of the notice.

“If foreign students cannot protest or comment on a movement by their friends, my questions, whether we are living in a democratic country?” asked a student of Visva-Bharati.

Boys look at a damaged vehicle after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

The 20-year-old Afsara received the “leave-India” notice on Wednesday and sounded distraught about the uncertainty she faces over her education.

“I am still unable to understand what wrong I have committed to face such a punishment. I posted a few photographs out of curiosity as many of my friends had participated in the protest rally. But when I found that a particular group of people was trolling me on social media, I immediately deactivated my Facebook account. I am really innocent,” said Afsara.

“When I received the letter from the department today, a dark sense of grave loss gripped me. I came India to study at Visva-Bharati as I dream to be an artist. I don’t know what will happen to me now,” the student added.

She did not participate in any rally against the CAA but had merely posted a few photographs on social media, said one of her friends. Her post had attracted the attention of several right-wing people, who trolled her and demanded she be sent back.

At least 250 social media posts labelled her as an anti-national,” the friend said.

They were unaware of the leave-India notice sent to Afsara, said sources in Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata. “But we knew that she was under scanner and had informed our superiors in Dhaka. In such cases, there is very little we can do,” said a source.

A section of teachers and officials suspect someone had lodged a complaint with the ministry of external affairs to end her career.

Sources said the Centre had sent two emails — first on February 14, asking her to meet them on February 19 and later on February 20, when she was asked to report to the office on February 24.

“I do not check my email regularly. After I got the letter, I checked my email,” said Afsara.

 “The girl was not interviewed or given any chance. The date in the letter is February 14 that means the letter was ready when the office had asked the girl to meet,” a teacher said.

Afsara , along with a few of her friends, will meet officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration office in Kolkata on Thursday to request them to review their decision.

