32 killed, 200 injured after four straight days of clashes in Indian capital
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST
At least 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in Delhi after four straight days of clashes over the disputed new citizenship law, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
There were reports of arson and unrest from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas with assurances that the government would restore peace.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi on Wednesday after days of Hindu-Muslim clashes sparked some of the worst sectarian violence seen in the capital in decades, according to Reuters.
"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," Modi said in a tweet.
Modi's appeal came after criticism from opposition parties over the government's failure to control the violence, despite the use of tear gas, pellets and smoke grenades.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.
Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has denied having any bias against India's 180 million plus Muslims.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 32 killed, 200 injured after four straight days of clashes in Indian capital
- A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims
- Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24
- Indian PM Modi calls for calm in Delhi after sectarian clashes
- New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for second straight year
- Toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital: hospital official
- Death toll from Delhi clashes rises to 17
- India to purchase over $3bn defence equipment from US: Trump
- ‘America loves India,’ Trump declares at rally with Modi
- Five killed, about 90 hurt in Indian protest violence
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon