32 killed, 200 injured after four straight days of clashes in Indian capital

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 12:26 PM BdST

At least 32 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in Delhi after four straight days of clashes over the disputed new citizenship law, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

There were reports of arson and unrest from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas late on Wednesday, hours after India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited violence-affected areas with assurances that the government would restore peace.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi on Wednesday after days of Hindu-Muslim clashes sparked some of the worst sectarian violence seen in the capital in decades, according to Reuters.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," Modi said in a tweet.

Modi's appeal came after criticism from opposition parties over the government's failure to control the violence, despite the use of tear gas, pellets and smoke grenades.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has denied having any bias against India's 180 million plus Muslims.

