Wedding party bus falls into India river, killing at least 24
Published: 26 Feb 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 04:07 PM BdST
At least 24 people were killed after a wedding party bus in which they were traveling fell into a river in India's northwestern Bundi town on Wednesday.
The accident happened on the Kota-Dausa highway after the driver reportedly lost control causing the bus carrying a wedding party to fall in the river.
Rescue teams rushed to the spot to recover the bodies and shift the injured to hospital for treatment.
India's roads are among the world's deadliest, with over 460,000 accidents in 2017 that killed nearly 148,000 people, according to government data.
