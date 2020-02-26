Home > Neighbours

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for second straight year

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 03:10 PM BdST

New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital city for the second straight year in 2019, according to a Swiss-based group that gathers air-quality data globally.

India was also home to 21 of the world's 30 most polluted cities, IQ AirVisual said in the study which focused on the amount of PM2.5, fine particulate matter, in major urban areas.

The study measured the concentration of poisonous PM2.5, particles that are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can be carried deep into the lungs, as higher PM2.5 levels could cause deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems.

In 2019, New Delhi's average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic metre of air was 98.6, the study said, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 42.1 during the year, making it the ninth most polluted city in the world.

New Delhi's toxic air is caused by vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, smoke from the burning of rubbish and crop residue in nearby fields.

Last year, residents of New Delhi, home to more than 20 million people, could breathe "moderate" to "satisfactory" air only for four days in November and December, when pollution levels peaked.

Late last year, the spike in air pollution levels forced authorities, who termed the crisis as a public health emergency, to shut schools twice.

The study, however, said India did see "widespread improvements" in PM2.5 levels in 2019 compared to a year earlier, largely due to favourable meteorological conditions, government efforts to clean the air and an overall economic slowdown.

"Despite improvements, India still faces serious air pollution challenges," the study said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man is beaten during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Picture taken Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

19 dead as India riots escalate

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi make joint statements after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

India signs $3bn defence deal with US

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Monday, Feb 24, 2020. The New York Times

‘America loves India’: Trump

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

5 die in Indian protest violence

Supporters of Centre of India Trade Union (CITU) carry effigies depicting US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against Trump's visit to India, in Kochi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Violence breaks out in New Delhi

US President Donald Trump speaks at a

Trump vows to boost US-India trade ties

Tens of thousands of Indians greet Trump

US President Donald Trump greets US White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Trump lands in India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.