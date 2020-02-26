Home > Neighbours

Death toll from Delhi clashes rises to 17

News Desk,    bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 10:04 AM BdST

The number of deaths in the unprecedented violence in Delhi since Sunday has risen to 17, NDTV reports.

Stone-throwing between rival groups, arson and vandalism on Tuesday marked unrelenting violence over citizenship law protests for more than 24 hours in northeast Delhi. Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes.

The clashes, the worst in the capital since unrest over a new citizenship law began in December, started at the weekend but turned deadly on Monday, Reuters reports. Violence erupted again in multiple areas of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, just miles away from where US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for talks.

India's capital has been a focus of unrest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

Local TV channels showed huge clouds of smoke billowing from a tyre market that had been set ablaze and Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks and stones walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi, amid further incidents of stone-throwing.

Late Tuesday night, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers.

Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation.

With the violence spiralling on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cops and officials on Tuesday evening, his third in 24 hours. The meeting was also attended by top IPS officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry had earlier said the situation was under control even as the number of people killed in the violence kept rising during the day. Ruling out deployment of the army to end violence, it had said enough police and paramilitary personnel were on the ground.

The Delhi High Court, in a late-night order, asked the police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the unprecedented violence in the capital since for the last three days.

The hearing by a two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar. The court was hearing an urgent petition seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities. The court will take up the case again at 2:15 pm Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi make joint statements after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Feb 25, 2020. REUTERS

India signs $3bn defence deal with US

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Monday, Feb 24, 2020. The New York Times

‘America loves India’: Trump

People supporting a new citizenship law push police barricades during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

5 die in Indian protest violence

Supporters of Centre of India Trade Union (CITU) carry effigies depicting US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against Trump's visit to India, in Kochi, India, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Violence breaks out in New Delhi

US President Donald Trump speaks at a

Trump vows to boost US-India trade ties

Tens of thousands of Indians greet Trump

US President Donald Trump greets US White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Trump lands in India

Modi has opted to appeal to Trump’s first love — crowd size — as he stages a rally of more than 100,000 people at a huge stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday Feb 24, 2020, for the visiting US president. The New York Times

India aims to put on a show for Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.