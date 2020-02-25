India to purchase over $3bn defence equipment from US: Trump
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2020 02:51 PM BdST
India will buy defence equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday, the second day of his three-day visit to the South Asian nation.
The United States was working productively with Pakistan to counter terrorism on its soil, Trump said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in capital New Delhi.
New Delhi and Washington are yet to sign a trade deal, but the two countries would begin talks to strike a comprehensive agreement, Trump and Modi said.
Trump also said he discussed with Modi, whom he calls his "dear friend", the importance of a secure 5G telecoms network in India, ahead of a planned airwaves auction by the country.
The United States has banned Huawei, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China - a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing - but India, where telecoms companies have long used network gear from the Chinese firm, is yet to make a call.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India to purchase over $3bn defence equipment from US: Trump
- ‘America loves India,’ Trump declares at rally with Modi
- Five killed, about 90 hurt in Indian protest violence
- Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit
- Trump says US keen to boost defence equipment sales to India
- Tens of thousands of Indians pack into stadium to greet Trump
- 'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India
- For a president who loves crowd size, India aims to deliver
- Trumps tweets video of himself as fictional warrior ‘Bahubali’
- Trump plans to raise issue of religious freedom with Indian PM Modi
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- PBI concludes actor Salman Shah killed himself two decades ago
- Papia, husband, two associates on police remand
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Singapore to donate $10,000 to family of coronavirus-infected Bangladeshi migrant worker
- Bangladesh Bank caps lending rates at 9pc from Apr 1
- ACC quizzes MGH boss Anis over illegal wealth, money laundering charges
- Bangladesh declare with 295-run lead over Zimbabwe after Mushfiqur's 203 in Mirpur