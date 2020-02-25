Home > Neighbours

Five killed, about 90 hurt in Indian protest violence

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2020 10:59 AM BdST

At least five people were killed and about 90 were injured in clashes on Monday in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters.

"Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," Dr Rajesh Kalra, additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said on Tuesday.

The clashes erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds.

