Violence breaks out in India's capital over new citizenship law ahead of Trump visit
Indian police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse a crowd of thousands of protestors in India's capital of New Delhi on Monday as violence broke out over a new citizenship law just ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city.
New Delhi has been a hotbed of protest against the controversial new citizenship law and protestors have been camping out continuously in several parts of the capital for the last two months.
Hundreds of people supporting the new law clashed with those opposing it, with stone pelting from both sides. The two groups have been clashing since Sunday and the people supporting the law were seen chanting "Jai Shree Ram," amid heavy stone pelting from both sides, according to a Reuters witness.
Trump is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi later on Monday.
The law is seen by its opponents as discriminating against Muslims and has deepened concerns that Modi's administration is undermining India's secular traditions.
Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party denies any bias against the country's 180 million Muslims.
