19 killed, 23 wounded in bus-container collision in Tamil Nadu

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2020 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 02:38 PM BdST

More than 19 people have died and 23 others wounded after a bus hit a container that had come off a truck coming from the opposite side on a highway in India’s Tamil Nadu, reports news broadcaster NDTV.

The casualty figure is likely to rise, police said.

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.

The bus was going to Ernakulam from Bengaluru in Karnataka, state Transport Minister AK Saseendran told reporters.

The tyre of the truck burst while it was in speed, and the container got detached and rolled on to the road before colliding with the bus, according to reports.

Rescuers at the accident site are trying to find survivors in the debris.

The driver of the truck is on the run, police said.

