Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2020 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2020 03:12 PM BdST
Daud Haider, an exiled Bangladeshi poet and columnist, has fallen victim to credit card fraud in India after attempting to send a large consignment of books to Germany, reports The Indian Express.
“I approached the Indian postal service at first, but I was told that they no longer transport books as parcels. They go through a private courier service, and the cost was quite high, so I decided to use a courier service myself,” said Daud.
He found the number of DTDC couriers through a Google search and called what he believed to be their office.
“They told me I’d have to register my name by paying an initial amount of Rs 5 online, and asked me for my debit card details. I said I didn’t have one. And anyway the amount was too small for a European bank to transact.”
Daud’s friends in Kolkata offered to make the payment via their credit card, and gave the company the card details as requested. Within minutes, an amount of over Rs 200,000 had been spent on the card through multiple transactions, all of them being credited to ‘Clubfactory India Private.’
“When we tried to call the number again, nobody took the call. We tried from a different number, and someone answered, but we were told the company had no office in Kolkata. Only in Chandigarh. The address they had earlier provided for the Kolkata office turned out to be fake too.”
Daud and his friends have registered a complaint with Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata, as well as with the cyber crime cell of Kolkata Police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Footage of Delhi police attacking Jamia students surfaces
- India to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit
- Microsoft boss Nadella to visit India later this month
- European diplomats check India's loosening of Kashmir clampdown
- Shots fired at AAP candidate Yadav's car after Delhi election win, one killed
- Trump says he would sign Indian trade pact if it was right
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- Meet the bird medics of New Delhi
- India readying $2.6bn US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip
- Indian Kashmir hit by general strike called by separatists
Most Read
- Chinese woman is fourth person admitted to Rangpur Corona Unit
- Bangladesh MP Shahid dismisses reports on his links to Kuwait human trafficking
- Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province
- Human trafficking allegations against Bangladeshi MP is 'fake news': Momen
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Bangladeshi returnee from Singapore hospitalised without illness amid coronavirus scare
- EC sets Mar 29 for Chattogram city polls
- No more dead ends: Israeli app helps navigate graveyards
- US doctor’s suicide note has parents asking: Was my child really vaccinated?
- Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow