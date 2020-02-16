Home > Neighbours

Footage of Delhi police attacking Jamia students surfaces

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 01:15 PM BdST

A 49-second video clip has surfaced showing policemen attacking students of Delhi's Jamia Millia University after a protest march against India's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, reports news broadcaster NDTV.

The two-month old clip was released by Jamia Coordination Committee, a group of alumni and students, on social media. 

The video showed students sitting at university's Old Reading Hall when several policemen in riot gear suddenly barged into the room and severely baton-charged students as they looked for cover.

Violence broke out at the university on Dec 15 after the protest march ended in a pitched battle with the police, vandalism and torching of vehicles.

Around 100 students were detained by the police and one lost sight in his left eye during the clashes.

Police action at Jamia and later at the Aligarh Muslim University the same night had led to student protests across the country where they voiced opposition against the citizenship law.

Delhi Police had earlier responded to allegations of force and entering the Jamia campus by insisting they "only acted to control the situation."

Jamia students had distanced themselves from the violence.

"We have time and again maintained our protests are peaceful and non-violent."

