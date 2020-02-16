Footage of Delhi police attacking Jamia students surfaces
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 01:15 PM BdST
A 49-second video clip has surfaced showing policemen attacking students of Delhi's Jamia Millia University after a protest march against India's controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, reports news broadcaster NDTV.
The two-month old clip was released by Jamia Coordination Committee, a group of alumni and students, on social media.
The video showed students sitting at university's Old Reading Hall when several policemen in riot gear suddenly barged into the room and severely baton-charged students as they looked for cover.
Exclusive CCTV Footage of Police Brutality in Old Reading Hall, First floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on— Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) February 15, 2020
15/12/2019
Shame on you @DelhiPolice @ndtvindia @ttindia @tehseenp @RanaAyyub @Mdzeeshanayyub @ReallySwara @ANI @CNN @ReutersIndia @AltNews @BBCHindi @the_hindu @TheQuint @BDUTT pic.twitter.com/q2Z9Xq7lxv
Violence broke out at the university on Dec 15 after the protest march ended in a pitched battle with the police, vandalism and torching of vehicles.
Around 100 students were detained by the police and one lost sight in his left eye during the clashes.
Police action at Jamia and later at the Aligarh Muslim University the same night had led to student protests across the country where they voiced opposition against the citizenship law.
Delhi Police had earlier responded to allegations of force and entering the Jamia campus by insisting they "only acted to control the situation."
Jamia students had distanced themselves from the violence.
"We have time and again maintained our protests are peaceful and non-violent."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit
- Microsoft boss Nadella to visit India later this month
- European diplomats check India's loosening of Kashmir clampdown
- Shots fired at AAP candidate Yadav's car after Delhi election win, one killed
- Trump says he would sign Indian trade pact if it was right
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- Meet the bird medics of New Delhi
- India readying $2.6bn US naval helicopter deal ahead of Trump trip
- Indian Kashmir hit by general strike called by separatists
- India's New Delhi heads to vote amid protests against citizenship law
Most Read
- Rezaul gets AL ticket to run for Chattogram mayor, Mohiuddin for Dhaka-10 MP
- Singapore confirms fifth Bangladeshi coronavirus patient from Bombardier construction site
- Outgoing DSCC Mayor Khokon seeks AL's ticket in race for Taposh's seat
- Chinese tourist in France dies of coronavirus, first fatality in Europe - minister
- Quader says Fakhrul called him to convey request for Khaleda’s release to Hasina
- Police cordon off BNP headquarters ahead of march for Khaleda's release
- Mismanagement, unchecked spending throw Al-Nahyan Trust into financial trouble
- China sees 2,641 new coronavirus cases, 143 deaths, as it struggles to slow spread
- They documented the coronavirus crisis in Wuhan, then they vanished
- China’s doctors, fighting the coronavirus, beg for masks