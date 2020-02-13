Home > Neighbours

European diplomats check India's loosening of Kashmir clampdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Feb 2020 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2020 10:21 AM BdST

More than two dozen diplomats are visiting Indian-administered Kashmir, New Delhi said on Wednesday, as the country tries to reassure foreign allies following several months of unrest in the contested territory.

The group includes European diplomats, some of whom declined a previous invitation from New Delhi to visit the region. A proposed vote in the European Union parliament next month could chastise India for its actions in Kashmir.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by India and arch-rival Pakistan and has been in turmoil since New Delhi stripped it of special status and clamped down on communication and freedom of movement in August.

India has since eased those restrictions, and restored limited internet connectivity last month, ending one of the world's longest such shutdowns in a democracy.

But many political leaders, including three former chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir state, are still in detention without charge six months after the crackdown, and foreign journalists have so far been denied permission to visit the region.

Representatives from countries including Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan and Austria are on a two-day visit to "witness for themselves the progressive normalisation of the situation," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Representatives from several countries, including Germany's ambassador Walter Lindner, were pictured on a traditional wooden shikara boat on Dal Lake, in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar.

"We are interacting with the traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs in Srinagar about the status of business and tourism," Afghanistan's envoy Tahir Qadiry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the itinerary said the trip will also include meetings with the Indian army and government officials, as well as journalists and civil society groups selected by the security services.

Last month fifteen foreign envoys visited Kashmir - a trip participants characterised as tightly-choreographed with no room for independent meetings.

"Things looked calm, but we only had a very short time out the window of the car to assess the situation," said a diplomat who attended the previous trip.

"They told the truth, but not necessarily the whole truth," he added of his meetings with delegates.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Foreign diplomats are seen in a motorboat in Dal Lake in Srinagar Feb 12, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

European diplomats visit Kashmir

Delhi polls: Shots fired at AAP candidate’s car

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Would sign Indian trade pact if it was right: Trump

Lawyers carrying placards and banners shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

BJP routed in Delhi election

Black kites sit in a cage at Wildlife Rescue, a bird rehabilitation organisation in New Delhi, on Nov 4, 2020. Black kites are a common sight in the city, but are often fatally injured by the flying of paper kites. The New York Times

Meet the bird medics of New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York Aug 16, 2015. REUTERS

India readying $2.6bn US naval helicopter deal

Kashmiris shout slogans in Anchar neighbourhood after Friday prayers during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sept 20, 2019. REUTERS

Indian Kashmir hit by general strike

Jagat Prakash Nadda (C), newly elected President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, Jan 20, 2020. REUTERS

New Delhi heads to vote amid protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.