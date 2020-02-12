Trump says he would sign Indian trade pact if it was right
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2020 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 10:13 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would sign a trade deal with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it was the right one.
Trump is scheduled to make his first visit as president to the world's largest democracy later this month. The two countries have been trying to reach a limited trade pact with lower tariffs, but talks have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.

