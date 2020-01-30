Home > Neighbours

India reports its first case of coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 03:16 PM BdST

India said on Thursday a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case in the country of the virus which originated in China and has so far killed 170.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

A senior Indian government official said bringing Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was not the best option due to the risk of infection but increased pressure from the citizens, most of them students, and their parents had forced them to keep an aircraft on standby.

This week, India readied a state-carrier airplane to travel to Wuhan but was waiting for a nod from Chinese authorities who were trying to sequence the whole evacuation process.

"Only those nationals who don't have the virus will be airlifted, they will be brought into a quarantine facility outside Delhi," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Demands from South Asian nationals intensified after countries such as the United States and Japan began pulling out their nationals.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Passengers coming from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. REUTERS

India reports first coronavirus case

Representational image. REUTERS

26 die in India bus crash

People wear masks as they wait for their train at a subway station in Shanghai, China Jan 28, 2020. REUTERS

India ready to evacuate citizens from China

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 26, 2020. REUTERS

Protests, blasts mark India’s Republic Day

Medical personnel at Rome's Fiumicino airport prepare to check passengers arriving from China's Wuhan for signs of coronavirus in Rome, Italy, Jan 23, 2020. Aeroporti di Roma (AdR)/Handout via REUTERS

Coronavirus: 100 under observation in India

A girl holds a placard during a protest rally, organized by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, a Muslim religious group, against a new citizenship law, in Chennai, India, Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS

Residents fear more evictions in India

A tableau from Jammu and Kashmir is displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan 23, 2020. REUTERS

Limited internet to be restored in Kashmir

Myanmar army soldiers queue to climb into a vehicle after an insurgent attack on the Myanmar-China major trading route in Nawnghkio township, Shan state, Myanmar Aug 15, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Two Rohingya women killed in Myanmar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.