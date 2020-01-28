India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2020 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 04:02 PM BdST
India is preparing to evacuate citizens from China's Hubei province following the coronavirus outbreak, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Local media reported earlier that an Air India plane was on standby to evacuate an estimated 250 Indians from Wuhan, a city in Hubei province that is at the epicentre of the virus.
"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.
Authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under a lockdown, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus
- India's Republic Day celebrations marked with protests, blasts
- Coronavirus: over 100 people under observation in India
- More evictions feared in India as citizenship law is enforced
- Limited internet to be restored in Kashmir, no access to social media
- Two Rohingya women killed as Myanmar army shells village: MP
- Myanmar already protecting Rohingyas, ruling party says after world court's order
- World Court says it has preliminary jurisdiction in Myanmar genocide case
- Myanmar leader Suu Kyi says Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses: FT
- Checking on friends and missing class: protests bring fear to India's campuses
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify
- Govt to bring back Bangladeshis from China amid coronavirus outbreak
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning