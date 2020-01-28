Home > Neighbours

India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus

Published: 28 Jan 2020 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 04:02 PM BdST

India is preparing to evacuate citizens from China's Hubei province following the coronavirus outbreak, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier that an Air India plane was on standby to evacuate an estimated 250 Indians from Wuhan, a city in Hubei province that is at the epicentre of the virus.

"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under a lockdown, he said.

