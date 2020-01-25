Home > Neighbours

Limited internet to be restored in Kashmir, no access to social media

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jan 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 02:54 PM BdST

Limited mobile data services and internet will be temporarily restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, ending nearly a six month communications lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the Muslim majority region's autonomy.

Access will be limited to about 300 "whitelisted" websites and internet speed would remain low, the local Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice late on Friday.

However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned, it said.

The decision will be reviewed on Jan 31, the notice added.

The move to restore the services comes days after India's top court ordered the curbs to be reversed, saying that freedom of internet access is a fundamental right and that its indefinite suspension is illegal.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has frequently used internet shutdowns as a tool to quell dissent in troubled parts of the country.

It has argued that the blackout was needed to maintain order in the Himalayan region where security forces have been fighting a long-running separatist insurgency encouraged by neighbouring Pakistan.

The internet lockdown in Kashmir region since Aug. 5 has severely disrupted the lives of millions, impacting everything from college admissions to bank payments and businesses filing tax returns.

Access will temporarily be allowed to websites of banks like State Bank of India and HDFC, education institutions, news, entertainment sites including Amazon Prime, travel, utilities and food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato as well as email and search engines including Google and Yahoo.

While the local government restored limited internet in some parts of the region earlier in January, some people are still struggling to get online.

Nasir Nabi, a student from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, where some services were restored, is pursuing a masters degree through a distance learning course and has been unable to access the university's website.

Because of the slow internet speed, the 23-year-old has not been able to download the study material or get information about any examinations.

Shameem Ahmad, a shopkeeper from the same region, said he has found it difficult to complete bank transactions as the internet speed is very low and most of the times it fails to process the request.

The internet shutdown in Kashmir, which has been on for more than 150 days, is the longest such outage in any democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf is pictured during the ruling in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Jan 23, 2020. REUTERS

Myanmar must protect Rohingya: ICJ

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks on the second day of hearings in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses: Suu Kyi

FILE PHOTO: A placard lies on a table inside a partially damaged library of the Jamia Millia Islamia university after police entered the university campus on the previous day, following a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Dec 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Protests bring fear to India’s universities

US President Donald Trump gestures during a bilateral meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US ready to 'help' in Kashmir dispute: Trump

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Working President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves as he attends a march in support of a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, Dec 23, 2019. REUTERS

India’s BJP appoints new president

172 Bangladeshis received Indian citizenship: minister

Myanmar students hold Myanmar and Chinese flags as they prepare to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping outside of the airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, January 17, 2020. REUTERS

Myanmar unrolls welcome mat for China

A commuter walks past the building of India's Ministry of Finance during dusk in New Delhi, India, May 18, 2015. REUTERS

India plans law to protect foreign investment

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.