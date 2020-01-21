Home > Neighbours

Eight Indian tourists die in Nepal after lighting gas heater in hotel

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jan 2020 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 04:58 PM BdST

Eight Indian tourists including four children died of suspected suffocation in a hotel in Nepal on Tuesday, police said, after trying to keep warm by using a gas heater during the night.

The victims were staying in Daman, a hill resort south of Kathmandu which is known for its panoramic views of the Himalayas.
 
"They had lit a gas heater to keep the room warm and probably suffocated," police official Hobindra Bogati told Reuters. Seven other tourists in the group were unharmed.
 

The body of a victim who is among the eight Indian tourists who died due to suspected suffocation is being carried inside an ambulance while being taken for postmortem in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS

The body of a victim who is among the eight Indian tourists who died due to suspected suffocation is being carried inside an ambulance while being taken for postmortem in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS

Tourism is a major source of revenue for Nepal's economy, providing hundreds of thousands of jobs. Last year just over 1 million tourists visited the country, of which the biggest contingent - around a tenth - came from India.

