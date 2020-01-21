Eight Indian tourists die in Nepal after lighting gas heater in hotel

The victims were staying in Daman, a hill resort south of Kathmandu which is known for its panoramic views of the Himalayas.



"They had lit a gas heater to keep the room warm and probably suffocated," police official Hobindra Bogati told Reuters. Seven other tourists in the group were unharmed.





The body of a victim who is among the eight Indian tourists who died due to suspected suffocation is being carried inside an ambulance while being taken for postmortem in Kathmandu, Nepal Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS

Tourism is a major source of revenue for Nepal's economy, providing hundreds of thousands of jobs. Last year just over 1 million tourists visited the country, of which the biggest contingent - around a tenth - came from India.