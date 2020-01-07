Home > Neighbours

India court orders execution of convicts for 2012 deadly rape on Jan 22

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jan 2020 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 10:17 PM BdST

Four men sentenced to death for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in an attack that sent shockwaves across the world will be hanged on Jan 22, an Indian court ruled on Tuesday.

The four men were convicted in 2013 of the rape, torture and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a case that triggered large protests in India.

The attack prompted India to enact tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases, but implementation has been poor and the attacks have shown no signs of let-up.

In 2017, India's Supreme Court had upheld death sentences against the four men. In the last two years, the top court has dismissed review pleas filed by the convicts, paving the way for the execution.

The order to hang the four convicts on Jan 22 came after the parents of the victim asked the court to seek death warrants against the four men.

"We have fought the legal battle with a lot of patience for more than seven years. Now, I finally get justice," the mother of the victim, who cannot be named under Indian law, told reporters after the order of the court.

Despite tough laws against sexual violence, a woman is raped every 20 minutes on average in India.

Lengthy trials, often a result of fewer courts and judges, tend to delay convictions, leaving poor, disillusioned victims with little money and patience to pursue the case.

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapists, died in a New Delhi hospital last month, prompting protests.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Women display placards during a protest, organised by West Bengal State Jamiat-e-Ulama, an Islamic organisation, against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, Dec 22, 2019. REUTERS

Women take centre stage in Indian protests

Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, Jan 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Students, BJP youth wing clash in Delhi

Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Hyderabad, India, Jan 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vinod Babu

Thousands march in India over citizenship law

Police officers stationed outside a mosque in Nehtaur in the Uttar Pradesh state of India, Dec 24, 2019. The New York Times

Indian police accused of abusing Muslims

Buildings are engulfed in fog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Nov 14, 2019. REUTERS

Coal-fired plants still running in Delhi

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III-M1 blasts off carrying Chandrayaan-2, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India, Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS

India approves third moon mission

People record fireworks on mobile phones at the Gateway of India monument on New Year's Day in Mumbai, India, Jan, 1, 2020. REUTERS

India welcomes New Year with protests

Demonstrators display a make-shift detention camp during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Kolkata, India, Dec 30, 2019. REUTERS

Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks fears

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.