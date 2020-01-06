Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India's capital
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jan 2020 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 10:10 AM BdST
Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), injuring over a dozen people, witnesses and officials said.
Sahiba Mazid, who spoke by telephone from inside one of the university hostels, said many men wearing masks and carrying batons had entered the hostel.
JNU students on social media blamed members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological parent of India's ruling BJP. It denied they had instigated clashes and said they were first attacked by the left-leaning students.
The ABVP members contacted by Reuters at the site did not belong to JNU.
JNU, one of India's most prestigious universities, has a history of left-wing activism. Many there have also in recent years protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, accusing them of curbing free speech.
"Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Twitter.
Protests against a fee hike began in November when hundreds of students marched from the campus seeking its cancellation, saying it would make education unaffordable.
"This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy ... to shore up their shrinking political footprint," said the BJP in a tweet about Sunday's violence.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tens of thousands march in southern India to protest citizenship law
- As India violence gets worse, police are accused of abusing Muslims
- Coal-fired plants around New Delhi running despite missing emissions deadline
- India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
- India celebrates New Year's Eve with protests against citizenship law
- Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks privacy fears
- Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by Uttar Pradesh cops
- Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal, other Indian attractions as protests flare
- An old menstruation taboo killed her. This time, a man went to jail
- Hardline leader in Indian state defends 'strict' action to quell protests
Most Read
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; US urges leaders to reconsider
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary