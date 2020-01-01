India celebrates New Year's Eve with protests against citizenship law
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2020 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2020 11:16 AM BdST
Thousands of Indians ushered in the New Year by demonstrating against a citizenship law despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to dampen protests that have run for nearly three weeks.
The protests have rocked India since Dec 12, when the government passed legislation easing the way for non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to gain Indian citizenship.
Combined with opposition to a proposed national register of citizens, many Indians fear the law will discriminate against minority Muslims and chip away at India's secular constitution.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizens' Register (NRC), which were part of the election manifesto of Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party.
Protesters had planned at least three demonstrations in New Delhi, the capital, including the area of Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of residents have blocked a major highway for 18 days.
People light up their mobile phones as they celebrate the New Year's countdown event in a road in Ahmedabad, India, Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS
"It’s freezing here," he said, "But we are still here because we care about this movement."
More than 200 people gathered in and around a makeshift stage in the Muslim neighbourhood chanting slogans and reciting poetry.
Resident Maqsood Alam said protesters were not afraid of a police crackdown.
"We’ve been expecting that every day. But I’ll tell you one thing," he said. "This crowd here is not afraid of the government. They are ready to give their lives for this movement. We won’t leave here until the government takes back the law."
Poetry recitals and speeches had been planned by organisers at a protest outside New Delhi's Jamia Millia University, which was stormed by police this month.
"New Year's resolution to defend the constitution," read the schedule for another protest planned in New Delhi, now in the grip of its second coldest winter in more than a century.
Demonstrators hold candles as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, Jan 1, 2020. REUTERS
"All precautionary measures are in place," said police official Chinmoy Biswal, who oversees the southeastern part of the city that includes Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia University.
"Recently, there have been no incidents. So we hope things will remain fine," he told Reuters.
In the southern city of Hyderabad, at least two small groups of demonstrators have been organising flash protests, to skirt police restrictions on larger gatherings.
Typically, half a dozen demonstrators pop up in public places, such as malls and coffee shops, holding up placards and encouraging passersby to join in, a member of one of the groups, which has held 11 protests, told Reuters.
Demonstrators listen to a speaker at a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Dec 31, 2019. REUTERS
But some protests have turned violent, particularly in the populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and at least 25 people have been killed in clashes with police since early December.
Initially caught off guard by the scale of the protests, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scrambled to douse public anger, with Modi declaring that there had been no discussions on the NRC, contradicting party colleagues.
The BJP is running a campaign to say that the CAA is not discriminatory and is needed to help non-Muslim minorities persecuted in the three neighbouring countries.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India celebrates New Year's Eve with protests against citizenship law
- Use of facial recognition in Delhi rally sparks privacy fears
- Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by Uttar Pradesh cops
- Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal, other Indian attractions as protests flare
- An old menstruation taboo killed her. This time, a man went to jail
- Hardline leader in Indian state defends 'strict' action to quell protests
- UN condemns Myanmar over human rights abuses against Rohingyas
- Indian state demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests
- Oxygen bar to fake rain: 10 ways India tried to beat its 'airpocalypse'
- Singapore police probe Indian for alleged Modi citizenship law protest
Most Read
- PEC, Ebtedayee, JSC, JDC results to be published on Tuesday
- Pass rate in JSC, JDC exams rises to 87.9%
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- High Court issues rules on Bangladesh Bank’s ‘sexist’ job posting
- PEC, Ebtedayee pass rates fall to 95.5% and 95.96%
- Government names Masud Bin Momen as foreign secretary
- JSC exams: Barishal secures highest pass rate, Dhaka forges ahead with GPA-5 achievers
- Bangladesh appoints Nahida Sobhan as first female ambassador in Middle East
- Khokon accepts Hasina's decision on nomination for Dhaka South mayoral race
- Bangladeshis accounted for highest number of visitors to India in 2019