UN condemns Myanmar over human rights abuses against Rohingyas
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2019 03:16 PM BdST
The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution condemning human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.
The resolution also called on Myanmar to take urgent measures to combat the incitement of hatred against the Rohingyas and other minorities, reports BBC.
The resolution passed by a total of 134 countries in the 193-member world body on Friday, with nine votes against and 28 abstaining.
Over 700,000 Rohingyas were driven out by a Myanmar military-led campaign launched on Aug 25 in 2017 with “genocidal intent” in the northern Rakhine State.
With them, Bangladesh is now home to over 1.1 million Rohingyas who are considered as stateless after Myanmar cancelled their citizenship following a constitutional amendment in 1982.
However, Myanmar insisted that the country was tackling an extremist threat.
Earlier this month, the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi rejected allegations of genocide at the UN International Court of Justice.
The UN resolution also expressed alarm at the continuing influx of Rohingyas to Bangladesh over the past four decades "in the aftermath of atrocities committed by the security and armed forces of Myanmar".
It highlighted the findings of an independent international mission "of gross human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities" by Myanmar's security forces, which the mission described as "the gravest crimes under international law."
The UN ambassador for Myanmar, Hau Do Suan, called the resolution "another classic example of double-standards selective and discriminatory application of human rights norms."
He said it was designed to exert "unwanted political pressure" on Myanmar and did not attempt to find a solution to "the complex situation in Rakhine state."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN condemns Myanmar over human rights abuses against Rohingyas
- Indian state demands damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests
- Oxygen bar to fake rain: 10 ways India tried to beat its 'airpocalypse'
- Singapore police probe Indian for alleged Modi citizenship law protest
- Blindspot to backlash: Modi and party misread the mood
- Blindspot to backlash: India’s Modi and party misread the mood
- Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states
- Missing from India's citizenship law: 100,000 Sri Lankan refugees
- As protests flare in India, Modi plays a new position: defence
- India approves funds for population survey amid protests over citizenship law
Most Read
- Temperatures set to drop amid mild rains in Bangladesh
- Starting upbeat, Bangladesh’s economy ends 2019 tanking
- Awami League announces full committee, Waseqa named finance secretary
- Bangladesh Bank official, daughters die in road crash
- Jatiya Party creates post of 'chief patron' for Raushon Ershad
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Norwegian, 71, told to leave India after joining citizenship law protest
- From fire incidents to train crashes to storms, disasters batter Bangladesh in 2019
- With US help no longer assured, Saudis try a new strategy: Talks
- AL MP Nadwi ‘admits’ to taking control of polling stations in Chattogram city polls