India approves funds for census, population survey
Published: 24 Dec 2019 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 05:35 PM BdST
India's federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted in 2020, amid fears that the database could be used to build a controversial citizens register that has been opposed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets.
The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR).
The census collects data on population, economy activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, down to the lowest administrative level.
The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of India, including demographic and biometric database.
