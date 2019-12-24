Authorities ban large gatherings near Delhi's Mandi House ahead of protests
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2019 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 02:55 PM BdST
The authorities have banned large gatherings in central Delhi’s Mandi House area ahead of a protest march planned by Jamia Millia Islamia University students against India’s newly passed citizenship law.
The orders were imposed in the capital city after students planned a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, reports NDTV.
However, the students were denied permission by Delhi Police to hold the demonstration. Security has been heightened in the area.
The police crackdown on Jamia students began on December 15 after violence at a march organised by the students had led to protests across the country over the new citizenship law within hours. Jamia students had distanced themselves from the violence at the march where a mob clashed with the police and set fire to buses and two-wheelers.
Students at the Aligarh Muslim University clashed with the police the same night after their solidarity march was stopped. In several cities, including Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Varanasi, students held midnight protests.
Last week, students across the world expressed concern over the use of police force during these protests. Over 400 students from different US universities, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Stanford and Tufts, issued a joint statement expressing solidarity with the protesters at Jamia and AMU.
