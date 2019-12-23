Home > Neighbours

Modi’s party losing control of Jharkhand in state polls

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2019 06:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2019 06:12 PM BdST

Bharatiya Janata Party appears to lose control of the state of Jharkhand in state poll results out on Monday. That means more political troubles for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has conceded defeat as leads showed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM and the Congress alliance staying way above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member assembly.

The Congress currently stands at 48 with the BJP trailing at 23. Celebrations have started in the alliance camp soon after noon, reports NDTV.

Hemant Soren, the face of the alliance, is set to take over the top post, visited his father and JMM chief Shibu Soren to seek his blessings.

For the BJP, the results are crucial as the party lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Congress last year.

This year, after its huge victory in the Lok Sabha election, Maharashtra slipped out of its grasp as it fell out with ally Shiv Sena over power sharing. In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, BJP had won 11 of 14 seats in the state.

The elections took place in Jharkhand five phases from November 30 to December 20. 

